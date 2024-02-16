'I can't repeat what I said': Canny Hell out to overcome wide gate in feature

Albury trainer Kym Davison 'can't repeat' what he said when he first learnt Canny Hell had drawn barrier 17 in the Country Championships on Sunday.
Canny Hell had stamped himself as one of the leading contenders for the $150,000 feature after winning his past two starts at Albury in impressive fashion.
The three-year-old was even expected to challenge for favourtism before the horror draw but has instead opened up as the $5.50 second favourite in pre-post markets.
"I can't repeat what I said when Canny Hell drew barrier 17, you wouldn't be able to put it in the paper," Davison said.
"It is what it is though and I learnt as a trainer a long time ago that you can only control certain things and barrier draws aren't one of them.
"But he has had plenty of recent experience with bad draws after drawing the outside gate on both occasions.
"So he will know where he is coming from and is used to being out there near the car park."
Canny Hell has sat outside the leader from awkward draws at his past two starts to win with Simon Miller aboard who will once again partner the three-year-old gelding.
"We've got two options, go forward or go back," Davison said.
"But obviously his normal racing pattern is to go forward and a big race like the Country Championships is probably not the ideal time to change his pattern and go back.
"Being drawn out wide at least you are not going to get knocked around by another galloper like you might if you had drawn six, eight or ten for instance.
"To be honest, Simon is riding in good form, knows the horse well and I'm happy to leave it up to him and trust his judgement on how to best ride the horse.
"The Championships is race seven so we will have a fair idea how the track is playing by then and if there is any bias or it doesn't matter where you are in the run."
Apart from the barrier and Canny Hell being a three-year-old racing against older horses, Davison couldn't be happier with his horse leading into the biggest test of his blossoming career.
"I've done my job, now it's up to Simon to weave some of his magic," he said.
"The horse has improved on his last run and his work was super this week.
"I couldn't have the horse any better and when you get a look at him in the mounting yard, I think most people will agree that the horse looks like a million dollars.
"This is the sort of race that will tell us that he is the progressive horse we think he is.
"The barrier draw has certainly made his job harder but good horses can overcome these types of hurdles and that's what sorts the wheat from the chaff.
"The horse is not the finished product yet and if you watch his last couple of wins when he gets to the front at the 250m mark, he has a look around and thinks to himself 'what do I do now.'
"Then Simon has to wake him up and he finds another gear and pulls away from them.
"Hopefully that doesn't happen on Sunday but it will be something that he overcomes as he gains more experience."
