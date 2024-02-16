The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I can't repeat what I said': Canny Hell out to overcome wide gate in feature

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
February 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Kym Davison has Canny Lad 'looking like a million dollars' ahead of his Country Championship assault at Albury on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Trainer Kym Davison has Canny Lad 'looking like a million dollars' ahead of his Country Championship assault at Albury on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury trainer Kym Davison 'can't repeat' what he said when he first learnt Canny Hell had drawn barrier 17 in the Country Championships on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.