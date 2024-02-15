Police hope trio's Wagga arrest will douse spate of Border car fires

Police hope the arrest of three people will help stem car fires on the Border, with at least 20 such incidents reported in Albury-Wodonga since the start of the year.
Albury officers are investigating possible links between car thefts and fires, and other offences, including an armed robbery on Atkins Street in South Albury on Monday night.
Multiple people were targeted during the February 12 incident, which occurred about 8pm.
It's unclear what weapon was used or if anything was taken.
Three people were taken into custody by Wagga officers the following day and charged with multiple offences including vehicle thefts and serious driving matters.
Albury and Wodonga police are also investigating the trio over possible links to other crimes.
Albury Detective Chief Inspector Jy Brown said there had been 13 car fires reported to Albury police since the start of the year.
The Border Mail has also reported on at least seven similar recent Victorian car fires at the Wodonga Tennis Centre, on Gateway Island, and at Leneva and Barnawartha.
Two vehicles have also been set alight at properties in White Box Rise and Wodonga.
Two of the three people arrested in Wagga were refused bail in court on Wednesday.
"We believe it will have an impact on a number of different categories of offences across the Murray River Police District," Detective Chief Inspector Brown said of the arrests.
"We are continuing our police operation with Victoria Police and the Riverina Police District to target property offenders using a number of investigative strategies.
"I want to reassure the community that Murray River police officers are arresting known offenders regularly, and we will continue to do so to drive down property crime.
"We're going to continue our efforts to drive down crime in the Albury area, and we will continue to work with our Victorian colleagues and our neighbours in other police districts in NSW.
"But I also want to appeal to members of the public in and around Albury-Wodonga to ensure they lock their vehicles and that they don't leave any keys or personal items in their vehicles.
"People should also ensure they lock their premises, and let neighbours or the police know if they're leaving town so we can conduct patrols of the areas we need to."
Wodonga Detective Sergeant Travis Carroll said officers continued to examine car fires south of the river.
"We do work in with our interstate counterparts and work on common links between their crimes and our crimes," he said.
"We're actively assisting them and they're actively assisting us to establish any links in cross border offending."
Albury police can be contacted on (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600 and Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
