Enjoy comfort and luxury in surrounded by nature

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
Beyond being mere bricks and mortar, this House of the Week offers a captivating lifestyle for its new owners, promising a harmonious blend of comfort, luxury, and natural beauty.
Nestled within the charming expanse of Springvale, this property spans an impressive 4.3 acres, offering a serene country lifestyle enriched with plenty of space for the entire family to thrive.
Selling agent Isaac Erbacher said this property was unique, considering for a price of $1,290,000, you can buy a five-bedroom house with pool and shed on 4.3 acres in Waggas most prestigious suburb.
"The competitive price speaks for itself and makes this property stand out from the competition on the market," he said.
One of his favourite features of this home is the master bedroom. Featuring an enormous walk-in robe, it'll fit all your clothing for every season with ease. Accompanied by a convenient ensuite, it is the perfect layout for a family home.
"Its situated entirely in its own wing, away from the other four bedrooms," Isaac said.
Enjoy entertaining in two generous living areas which flow effortlessly on to the open plan kitchen and dining area.
Inviting dining and family spaces are illuminated by the flickering glow of a wood-burning heater. The stylish gourmet kitchen beckons with a stainless steel SMEG electric oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, and lots of storage.
Meanwhile, the four additional generously proportioned bedrooms share a spacious three-way family bathroom adorned with chequered black and white tiles, offering the promise of relaxation in its inviting bathtub.
Step beyond to the outdoors, where a double tandem carport leads the way to an effortless alfresco entertaining area, adorned with a sprawling pergola and an additional pitched pergola. This area overlooks the deep blue expanse of an inground pool, the outdoor space provides ample room for leisurely lounging or lively recreation.
A quality-built powered three-bay shed stands as the quintessential workshop or extra car space, catering to all storage and hobbyist needs, while the property's well-established trees and gardens complete the allure of this exceptional family abode.
The perfect size for those with horses or smaller livestock, the ample paddocks which sprawl around the 4.3 acres of countryside are fit for use/
"Situated on Dunns Road and surrounded by other premium properties in a tranquil neighbourhood, this flawless property ensures an enviable lifestyle on the outskirts of Wagga Wagga, conveniently close to schools and shops."
