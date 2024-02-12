Devries stuns older opponents to take out Ganmain Triathlon

TEENAGE athlete Ben Devries upstaged his older and more experienced opponents to win the Ganmain Triathlon on Sunday.
The 15-year-old made the step up to open company look easy as scored a dominant victory in the second stage of the Riverina Tri-Series.
Devries has been a star swimmer and cross country in the junior ranks for many years but is just beginning to make his mark in triathlon.
After a fourth-place finish in the men's event at The Rock, Devries showed good improvement to finish more than two minutes in front of his nearest competitor at Ganmain.
Professional Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt was second across the line, winning the women's event by just under five minutes.
Devries, a member of Triathlon NSW's development pathway program, completed the one kilometre run, 20km ride, 150m swim and 5km run event in 42:35. Kahlefeldt claimed the women's in a time of 44:43.
Jackson Tenhave (44:49) and Matthew Pooley (46:17) filled out the men's podium. Jolie Cullen (49:34) and Claudia Higgins (51:22) finished second and third in the women's.
The win surges Devries to the top of the Riverina Tri-Series men's standings after two of the four legs. He sits on seven points, ahead of Daniel Luke (five) and Ed Langdon (four), who were both unavailable to compete at Ganmain.
Kahlefeldt is on the maximum 10 points in the women's division, with Cullen next on six.
The Riverina Tri-Series' next event is at Holbrook on March 5. It concludes with the West Wyalong Triathlon on March 30.
