The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

All the photos from the 165th Tumut Cup

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated February 12 2024 - 3:29pm, first published February 11 2024 - 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A granddaughter-grandfather duo have taken out the cup while another family managed to pick up four fashions titles at Tumut at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.