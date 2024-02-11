All the photos from the 165th Tumut Cup

A granddaughter-grandfather duo have taken out the cup while another family managed to pick up four fashions titles at Tumut at the weekend.
It was a perfect end to a cracking race season when a huge crowd cheered its way through the Tumut Cup on Saturday.
Almost 1000 people journeyed to the picturesque racecourse on the banks of the Tumut River for the 165th running of the local cup, travelling from across the state and beyond for a glorious day out.
"The crowd exceeded our hopes [with] about 900 to 1000 people, which for us as a little club is very good," Tumut Turf Club president David Rosetta said.
"The weather was fantastic, the racing went off without a hitch and the crowd was really good.
"A lot came from Canberra, the south coast, Wollongong, and we had some people in from the Northern Territory [drop in while] they were in the area."
Accommodation was booked out in Tumut, Mr Rosetta said, and the club enjoyed support from trainers, punters and the racing community from Wagga and throughout the region.
Jockey Teighan Worsnop brought Tough James, trained by her grandfather Garry Worsnop, past the post to take out the coveted Tumut Cup in the second-last race of the day.
Off the track, entrants travelled from Canberra, Wodonga and across NSW for an increased fashions on the field prize pool, which was hotly contested across the 10 categories, co-ordinator Alicia Hargreaves said.
"We had 23 women just in best dressed lady category and couldn't even fit everyone on the stage, we had to do it in threes," she said.
Highlights of the entrants included a late-night rush for the eventual millinery winner, who had stayed up working on her headpiece into the early hours of Saturday morning, and successful day for a family that between them took home four wins from the catwalk.
Sarah Cox was crowned best dressed lady, while Judy Hannah took out the local lady title and Elizabeth Patterson's headwear was the best trackside for the second year in a row.
Trevor Dhu backed up his best dressed gentleman title by collecting best dressed couple with Sally Martin, and Emilie Dhu and Oliver Dhu were named filly of the day and junior colt respectively.
Shane Piper was successful in the local gent category, while Maggie Piper found the same as junior filly.
The day was the feather in the cap for the club, with committee set for a well-earned break after a busy season that kicked off on Derby Day last year.
"It's a short season, but a pretty enjoyable one," Mr Rosetta said.
"We've had a fantastic season so it's great to finish off with a really great cup.
"We had some good rain on Monday - about 20mm - just enough to really set the track off. It's a hard gig to get it right, not too hard, not too soft."
