Collingullie lose captain after first match, ready for tough Hawks match up

Loss aside, it wasn't the opening round of the season that Collingullie-Wagga captain Lizzie Read was hoping for.
After taking a boot to the hand early in the first, Read knew something was amiss.
Playing out the rest of the game she has since had it confirmed she has a broken thumb, but she isn't planning to miss the whole season.
"It was a good hit from the foot of the ruck for CSU, and unfortunately I knew [something was wrong]," Read said.
"It was pretty swollen and I figured it was a good sprain, she'll be right, but unfortunately two x-rays and a CT later, it was confirmed as a good bennett fracture to the thumb."
Despite a healing time of four to eight weeks, Read was adamant she'll be back on field before the season is up.
Unable to join the group in their round two game against East Wagga-Kooringal on Friday, Read has no doubt they'll go in firing.
Both teams come from round one losses and are hoping to get their first points on the board.
Known for their hard hits and skilled, competitive game play Hawks will be no easy task for the Demons.
"Both teams coming off a loss, there'll be a lot of expectations and hope for a first win for the season," Read said.
"I know East Wagga have had a pretty solid pre-season, they were getting up at 5am to do sessions which is wild.
"Hopefully that was good them for them, but hopefully not too good, for us.
"They're always tough physically so we'll give it a good crack."
Read said tenacity and determination at the ball will be the difference required to get the win on Friday night at Gumly Oval.
She has confidence in her side's communication and fitness levels to run what she anticipates will be a hard game out.
"The girls were happy with our efforts last week, it was the first time a whole bunch of us have had the opportunity to play together," she said.
"Of course we were a little bit disappointed to have had that narrow loss, but we've very optimistic going forward, I think we've got good things coming on the horizon."
