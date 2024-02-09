Stories remind us of Wagga as it used to be

More than 400 invited guests watched Australia's Governor General, Sir William Deane officially open Wagga's new $16.4 million civic centre.
Rugby League's Mortimer brothers, Test cricketers Michael Slater, Mark Taylor and Geoff Lawson, champion shooter, Barney Rooke, and gymnast Ben Sutherland are among about 80 sports people to be featured in the new Museum of the Riverina's first exhibition which opened this week at the Wagga Council Chambers site.
Wagga magistrate, Elaine Jacob described as "appalling" the shortage of drug and alcohol services in Wagga.
257 public school and TAFE teachers gathered at the Wagga Leagues Club as part of a 24-hour strike where they voted unanimously to support their unions position.
Wagga City Council director of engineering and technical services, Gary Wells said that a significant pavers to be laid as part of the Baylis Street upgrade had cracks and expert analysis was being undertaken.
Opposition spokesman for Small Business and Information Technology, Barry O'Farrell, officially opened the Baylis Street campaign office of Liberal Party candidate Daryl Maguire.
Riverina Academy of Sport netball squad members Marsha Petzel, Brodie O'Connor, and Maree Tyndall were among 20 talented players attending a two-day training camp at Charles Sturt University.
Wagga Harness Racing Club president, John Brasier, confirmed that future meetings would be held as day meetings until lighting problems were resolved at the Wagga Showground.
Councillor Jim Eldridge credited divine intervention for his remarkable recovery from a second heart attack within days.
In the second double shooting within a week in the Wagga district a 50-year-old mother was fatally wounded, and a 51-year-old man taken to St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney in a serious condition.
A total of 15 candidates, including three women, have nominated for next month's Wagga City Council extra-ordinary election.
Rugby League supporters have reacted strongly to the 70 cents admission charge for the Marlboro Inter-City pre-season competition, and to a 30 cents surcharge for admission to the new grandstand at Weissel Oval.
Wagga's St Vincent de Paul Society has received more than 4000 items of clothing in its appeal for Queensland flood victims.
Wagga residents also donated a semi-trailer load of bedding, furniture, and kitchen utensils for Queensland flood victims in a five-day appeal sponsored Wagga Lions Club.
High school teacher Mr Pat Brassil has been re-elected as president of the Wagga branch of the Australian Labor Party.
Committee chairman Lex Bittar said that a specially prepared submission for the establishment of an education centre at Wagga will be presented to a public meeting this week.
Wagga Meals on Wheels served a record number of 10,906 meals last year, 2800 more than 1972.
Salvatore Scollo was surrounded by 13 grandchildren at the Scollo fruit and vegetable shop and milk bar for a belated 70th birthday celebration.
Colleen Stronach and Tom Jolley were elected as school captains at Trinity Senior High School.
Wagga Women's Bowling Club in Shaw Street has received a face-lift, giving it a new image for its 110 members and making it an attractive showpiece for visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.