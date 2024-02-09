The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Stories remind us of Wagga as it used to be

February 10 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Rae arrived in Wagga in the mid 1870s and worked as a blacksmith and coachbuilder until his death in 1895. His premises here were located on the southern side of Johnston Street. Supplied picture (CSU Regional Archives, RW5.126, Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society Collection)
Peter Rae arrived in Wagga in the mid 1870s and worked as a blacksmith and coachbuilder until his death in 1895. His premises here were located on the southern side of Johnston Street. Supplied picture (CSU Regional Archives, RW5.126, Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society Collection)

25 YEARS AGO

More than 400 invited guests watched Australia's Governor General, Sir William Deane officially open Wagga's new $16.4 million civic centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.