Fire truck, grader collide while fighting blaze believed deliberately lit

Police are treating a large grassfire at Corowa on Sunday afternoon as suspicious, as officers also investigate a collision between a fire truck and earthmoving vehicle at the scene.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze about 1.30pm on February 4.
The fire was sparked near the Whitehead Street Wetlands, in the vicinity of Whitehead Street and Bullecourt Road.
There are multiple properties near the area.
The blaze was declared under control after about six hours, with homes and buildings saved by the firefighters.
About 75 hectares of grass, scrub and trees were burnt.
A fire truck and grader collided at the scene, injuring a 28-year-old firefighter.
The man was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
He was taken to Corowa hospital in a stable condition.
The grader driver, 50, was uninjured.
He was taken back to Corowa police station and questioned and was later released.
Police confirmed on Monday the fire is considered suspicious.
"Emergency services responded to reports of a significant grassfire in the Corowa area," a spokeswoman said.
"The NSW Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze.
"There were no reports of property damage or injuries resulting from the fire.
"Detectives attached to Murray River Police District are investigating the cause of the fire and are treating it as suspicious."
CFA fire crews also attended the incident.
Anyone with information about the blaze can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
