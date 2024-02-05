The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Fire truck, grader collide while fighting blaze believed deliberately lit

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 6 2024 - 10:57am, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial image posted on social media of the Corowa fire by Facebook user Jess Payne. Picture supplied
An aerial image posted on social media of the Corowa fire by Facebook user Jess Payne. Picture supplied

Police are treating a large grassfire at Corowa on Sunday afternoon as suspicious, as officers also investigate a collision between a fire truck and earthmoving vehicle at the scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.