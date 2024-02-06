Wagga rodeo hosts record-breaking crowd despite sweltering heat

Wagga Pro Rodeo has recorded its biggest crowd yet even as the city sweltered through its hottest summer day.
About 6000 people, including many families with young children passed through the gates of the event held at the Equex Centre on Saturday despite the mercury rising to 38.9 degrees.
Rodeo producer John Gill was thrilled at the turnout, especially given the conditions.
"We were expecting a little drop in the crowd, but that never happened," Mr Gill said.
Mr Gill thanked the people of Wagga for such strong support of the event.
"It's a real credit to the town," he said.
"They were wonderfully behaved and joined in the singing with Big Al the comedy clown."
He also credited the police for their "wonderful" support and the "terrific" assistance from the fire brigade.
The rodeo contractor also thanked sponsors including Gil Matthews for their support.
Mr Gill said a real highlight of this year's event was the "saddle bronc, not the bulls".
"In one round there wasn't a single score, and you don't see that at rodeos."
Explaining, he said this means the broncs beat the cowboys.
"Wagga should be very proud that they have a local stock contractor that has as good or better bucking horse than anyone in Australia," he said.
Despite all the positives, Mr Gill did express a little disappointment that there was not more support from the Wagga City Council.
"The Equex Centre was named after the equine... [for] events [of that sort] to be held here," Mr Gill said.
"But it [pretty much] has everything other than horse events. I'm the only one who holds [a horse event] once a year."
He said over the years he has asked the council to grow trees on the hills to provide shade for the public.
"That's not hard [to do]," he said.
Mr Gill said the Wagga Pro Rodeo is one of the biggest events of the calendar year and believes the city should have a purpose-built indoor facility like Tamworth's AELEC Centre to rodeos and other equine events.
He said the Equex Centre would be a great location for such a facility.
"If [Wagga City Council] had an indoor building like that, they could have functions there every weekend," he said.
