Wagga rodeo hosts record-breaking crowd despite sweltering heat

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated February 6 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 11:19am
There was plenty of action in the ring record crowds braved the heat to turn out for Wagga's annual rodeo event at the weekend. Pictures courtesy Shen Billingham

Wagga Pro Rodeo has recorded its biggest crowd yet even as the city sweltered through its hottest summer day.

