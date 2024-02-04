Airlifted crash victim dies in hospital, police appeal for witnesses

An elderly woman has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to Iandra Road at Monteagle, north of Young, about 8.45am on Wednesday, January 31, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police were told a Toyota Corolla had left the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the car - a 91-year-old woman - sustained serious internal injuries and was flown to Canberra Hospital.
On Sunday, February 4, police were notified the woman had died at Canberra Hospital.
As inquiries continue, police have urged anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage to contact Young police station on 6382 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
