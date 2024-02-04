O'Farrell Cup competition returns but remains in Albury

Cricket Albury-Wodonga's attack strangled Griffith as O'Farrell Cup awoke from its three-year slumber on Sunday.
It was the first time since the time-honoured prize was played for since 2021.
However the result remained the same.
Griffith deserves tremendous praise for its effort in making the 520-kilometre round trip and looked a strong chance to cause an upset in moving to 0-41, chasing 160.
But the home team's attack dismissed the visitors for 128.
"A massive thanks to Griffith, driving three hours down the road to put on quality Sunday afternoon cricket," CAW captain Chris Galvin offered.
"It's an honour to be part of this great tradition and hopefully we can keep it going."
And while the O'Farrell Cup has been pushed into the background, Griffith captain Jimmy Binks gave an insight into its significance for the western Riverina association.
"All we wanted to was to get the O'Farrell Cup back to Griffith and keep it there, unfortunately we were just shy of that," he suggested.
CAW won the toss with Cal Langlands and Oscar Lyons posting a 38-run stand.
It would prove the team's biggest partnership as Galvin (38), Langlands (35) and Denmark international Oliver Hald (28) helped the favourites to 160 from 38.5 overs.
Griffith's James Roche and Jake Rand's opening partnership handed the visitors a strong chance, but Mark Athanitis bowled superbly to claim 3-10 from six overs, while quick Hald (2-22) and Dean Nicholson (2-27) were also crafty.
"All our spinners bowled beautifully, Nizam Uddin, Dean Nicholson and Cal Langlands, Mark Athanitis got the rewards, everyone did their role, all 12 players, which was brilliant," Galvin said.
CAW has now its past 14 O'Farrell Cup games.
Meanwhile in other rep news, Riverina will play its T20 Country Bash grand final against Greater Illawarra at a new multi-million dollar facility at Bomaderry on February 18.
