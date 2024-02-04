The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

'Big boots to fill' as Zone 3 state finalists decided at Adelong

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Adelong's agricultural show has been hailed as "the lifeblood" of the little town as it hosted the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman finals for the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.