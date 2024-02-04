Iconic Riverina brand officially stamped in Aussie history

A big piece of Leeton's history is making the rounds across Australia and into the homes of people all over.
Australia Post has released a stamp featuring a Letona Cannery tin as part of a series showcasing fruit production.
The cannery is an iconic part of Leeton's history and, despite operations ceasing in 1990s, many around the shire remembers this institution of the town.
Now, it has been further cemented in time with the release of the Australia Post stamp in January.
The stamp can be purchased in bulk for mail use or those wanting to add it to their collection or simply as a memento of a time gone by.
Whitton Post Office owner/licensee Tracy Catlin said there had been interest from near and far about the Letona stamps.
"When I heard the stamp was coming, it was pretty exciting to see Letona being featured," Mrs Catlin said.
"There's been a lot of interest on social media.
"We've got a big poster advertising the stamps outside on our A-frame stand.
"A lot of the interest has also been from people who once lived here and now live away.
"It's pretty exciting to have Letona featured in this way, especially given it no longer exists. I think a lot of people will be interested in buying some of them to keep for themselves."
The Letona peaches stamp is part of a series, which also features a pineapple tin from The Great Northern Cannery in Cairns and KY Bartlett pears that were canned in Kyabram in Victoria.
Labelled as "nostalgia" stamps, they will no doubt be in hot demand throughout Leeton shire, but it is also a unique way to keep the tale of Letona alive and well.
According to Australia Post, the Letona stamp is a way to showcase how fruit canning in Leeton reached its heyday during the late 1930s.
In 1935, the cannery converted to a co-operative, which saw the beginning of the Letona brand.
Mrs Catlin has a stock of the stamps and other commemorative items featuring the stamp on sale at her post office in Whitton.
With letter sending also becoming a "nostalgic" piece of history itself, there is no better time to send that mail or letter using one of the Letona stamps.
