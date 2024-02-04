Stopped in its tracks: Brewery owner's big beer plan stuck at station

AN Albury brewery owner would like to set up a beer hub at a disused historic building but has been stymied by a slow-moving Australian Rail Track Corporation.
Barry Young, co-founder of Murray Towns Brewing Co, said he had approached the ARTC 18 months ago about using the former railway workers barracks at the top of Dean Street in Young Street, for the business.
"It would be perfect, it's a building you could do a lot with in terms of its heritage and character and it's an amazing location, but there would be a high level of co-operation needed to get it off the ground," Mr Young said.
"About 18 months ago I contacted the ARTC and they said there would be an expressions of interest process at some point.
"There seems to be no urgency about getting something done with it.
"I know Albury City are keen to do something with it, but unfortunately there's a lot of stakeholders involved and it all depends on the ARTC releasing it.
"It's such a resource for the city that could be better utilised and it's just sitting there and is prone to vandalism and misuse....and being left to rot."
The ARTC confirmed to The Border Mail it was talking to interested parties about the historic structure but offered no timeframe for action such as an expressions of interest process that was flagged in 2022 to Mr Clancy.
"ARTC has been in discussions with key stakeholders, including local council, regarding the future of the building," an ARTC spokesperson said.
"These discussions are continuing, and as such, no decision has been made at this stage with regards to the future of the building and surrounding area.
"We recognise the heritage value of the building and broader station precinct to the community."
The authority has initiated repairs to a damaged fence near the old barracks and boards that had been used to shield the building from vandals.
Mr Young said he had long wanted to set up in the building, which has a kitchen and adjoining open space, but noted it would "still be a number of years before it would be ready with planning hurdles and compliance and regulation issues".
"But if you gave me a choice of sites that would be No.1," he said.
Meanwhile, work is progressing on establishing a Murray Towns brewery at The Lincoln hotel in Wodonga, with beers having previously been fermented at Tumut.
The brewing system is due to be installed from February 12 and be followed by a three-week commissioning process, while the tap room is also being fitted out in anticipation of an opening before Easter.
An area, previously used for storage, is being subleased to Murray Towns on the Wodonga side of the Lincoln Causeway building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.