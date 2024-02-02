A journey through pages of Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Magistrate Elaine Jacob echoed the concerns of her colleague Magistrate Andy O'Donaghoe two weeks ago expressing her frustration as another 13 people appeared in Wagga Court charged with drink driving.
A firebug is believed responsible for a spate of bushfires on Willans Hill.
Wagga resident, Erwin Richter is putting together a comprehensive history of the Uranquinty Migrant Centre and planning for a reunion later this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its opening.
Local homeowners in Lonergan Place are suing builders, a developer, and Wagga City Council for allowing construction on unstable ground formerly occupied by White's Sawmill.
Taxi company representative, John Collins, told a Community Consultative Committee meeting that Street Beat buses were taking away potential taxi customers.
Wagga City Library opened at its new home within the $16.4 million Civic Centre after being closed for two weeks to allow the transfer from Gurwood Street.
Sixteen universities are supporting the Australian University Waterski championships being held at Lake Albert.
Wagga's first female magistrate, Elaine Jacob, is leaving Wagga after just over 12 months to become the new magistrate at Dubbo Local Court.
Trinity Senior High 1998 Dux, Angela Burgess, was among those who attended a special ceremony at the school recognising the efforts of former students in last years Higher School Certificate exams.
Wagga City Council manager of cultural services Kirsty Davies said that a suspended flying egret sculpture created by Wagga artist, Michael Murphy will soon be perched above the roundabout at the intersection of Peter and Morgan Streets.
Alderman RJ Harris said yesterday he was satisfied that there was "tremendous" scope for all kinds of residential development, including high-rise flats in the North Wagga area.
Mother Martin, Mother General of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary presented copies of a recently published history of the order in Wagga to descendants of the Donelly, Cox and Walsh families who helped the sisters during their early years in Wagga.
Wagga yachtsman, Phillip Williams won the NSW state Quickcat Sailing Championship for the second successive year with his brother Garry taking second place.
Wagga's Mayor, Ald Morris Gissing launched an appeal to raise funds for the relief of flood victims in NSW and Queensland.
Two prominent businessmen, Peter O'Halloran and Jack Skeers and former primary school teacher, Mary Kidson and company agent, Peter Hains are expected to stand for the vacant seat on Wagga City Council in the March by-election.
President of the Wagga Temerloh Association, John Wildman and his wife, Veronica interrupted their Asian tour last month to visit Temerloh, Wagga's sister city in Malaysia.
Mr WL Hurd, Wagga Eisteddfod Society President welcomed a $150 grant from the NSW State Government.
Members of the St Andrews Heather Club gathered at St Andrew's Hall to celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Scot poet, Robert Burns.
Wagga householders are paying less for electricity than residents elsewhere in NSW with SRCC chairman Aub Loch saying that he was satisfied with the tariffs at present.
Wagga Mayor, Morris Gissing presented prizes to Megan Hanson, Scott Hamilton, and Margaret Klimpsch winners of the Wagga Community Centre poster contest.
Television group RVN-2 and AMV-4 have purchased the controversial adult television series The Box.
