Dupride Star scores narrow win to boost Country Championships credentials

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
February 1 2024 - 5:00pm
The Gary Colvin-trained Dupride Star (inside) with Danny Beasley aboard holds off the fast finishing Baledon from the Ron Stubbs stable at Albury on Thursday. Picture by Kylie Shaw, Trackpix
Dupride Star gave her Country Championships campaign a boost with a narrow win at Albury on Thursday.

