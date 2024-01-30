The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Driver taken to hospital after car crashes down riverbank, hits tree

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated January 30 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on The Island Lane at North Wagga on Tuesday, January 30. Picture supplied
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on The Island Lane at North Wagga on Tuesday, January 30. Picture supplied

A man has been taken to hospital after being freed from his car that crashed down a riverbank in North Wagga on Tuesday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.