Driver taken to hospital after car crashes down riverbank, hits tree

A man has been taken to hospital after being freed from his car that crashed down a riverbank in North Wagga on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services - including paramedics, police, firefighters and members of the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) - rushed to the scene on The Island Lane about 5.15pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said multiple paramedic crews - including the organisation's rescue unit - worked near the Murrumbidgee River, where a car had crashed down the riverbank and hit a tree.
It is understood the car travelled about six metres down the riverbank before hitting the tree, which stopped the vehicle from ending up in the river.
Emergency services personnel were required to help get the man out of the car and take him up the riverbank to a waiting ambulance.
The spokesperson said the driver, a man whose age was not provided, was assessed and treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
