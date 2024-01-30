The Daily Advertiser
Multimillion-dollar upgrades to disrupt Hume Highway drivers, limit access

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
January 30 2024 - 1:00pm
The section of the Hume Highway looking south from Cross Street towards Jessops Lagoon Road at South Gundagai, which will be upgraded over the next three months. Picture by Google Maps
The section of the Hume Highway looking south from Cross Street towards Jessops Lagoon Road at South Gundagai, which will be upgraded over the next three months. Picture by Google Maps

Access to part of a Hume Highway community will be limited when the next stage of a multimillion-dollar safety upgrade of the busy road gets under way next week.

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

