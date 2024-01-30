Buses to replace XPT services to and from Wagga this weekend

Passenger train services to and from Wagga will be replaced by buses this weekend due a rail line closure.
The disruption to normal services comes as Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) crews carry out essential rail maintenance and improvement works on the Southern Highlands and Main South lines between Sydney and Cootamundra.
A section of the line will be closed between Enfield West and Moss Vale from 10.30pm on Friday, February 2, and 2am on Monday, February 5.
The rail line will also be closed from Moss Vale to Cootamundra from 6am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, February 3 and 4.
The work, which forms part of the ARTC's annual maintenance program, will include turnout component replacement, track resurfacing at priority locations, mudhole removal, and vegetation spraying and hazardous tree removal.
Coaches and buses will replace NSW TrainLink services during the trackwork period.
Affected services include the Sydney-Melbourne and Melbourne-Sydney XPT services, which will be replaced by a road coach for the entire journey on Saturday and Sunday.
The Griffith-Sydney and Sydney-Griffith Xplorer services on the weekend will also be replaced by road coaches in both directions.
Travellers should visit transportnsw.info or call 13 22 32 for assistance to plan their journey.
The ARTC has reminded motorists to remain vigilant and slow down at level crossings during the shutdown, with machinery and other movements still occurring on the rail line.
ARTC general manager of asset maintenance services Costas Kokkoni said the Southern Highlands Line was an important part of the interstate network.
Mr Kokkoni said regular maintenance ensured the lines continued as a vital link in the economic supply chain.
"These works are essential to maintain a high standard of safety and reliability," he said.
"Machinery and other vehicles will be moving along the line during the possession, and there will be freight services operating overnight between Moss Vale and Cootamundra, so we urge all motorists to obey level crossing rules and always approach with caution."
"ARTC would like to thank the southern NSW community for its patience while these critical, long-term improvements take place."
