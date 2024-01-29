The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

All the colour and action of Tumbarumba Cup Day 2024 in photos

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated January 29 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A big crowd of people got trackside in Tumbarumba for the town's annual race meeting at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.