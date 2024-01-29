All the colour and action of Tumbarumba Cup Day 2024 in photos

A big crowd of people got trackside in Tumbarumba for the town's annual race meeting at the weekend.
The Tumbarumba Turf Club played host to a six-race program, with jockey Brad Vale steering Eamonn's Memory to victory in the main race of the day - the Tumbarumba Cup.
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale said he was pleased to finally win and believed having some experience at Tumbarumba helped Eamonn's Memory.
"He's been racing well and had been to Tumbarumba the previous year and won a Class 2 1400 so we knew he'd handle the track, which is important," Dale said.
Tumbarumba Cup Day also featured a hotly-contested fashions on the field competition.
The Daily Advertiser photographer Les Smith was trackside and captured all the colour and action of the day.
Photos are available for purchase, by calling our office on 6938 3300 or emailing news@dailyadvertiser.com.au
