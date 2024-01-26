The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina mayor urges people to stamp their feet over Australia Day

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
January 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn addresses those gathered for the shire's Australia Day presentation at Wymah within sight of Lake Hume. Picture by Mark Jesser
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn addresses those gathered for the shire's Australia Day presentation at Wymah within sight of Lake Hume. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE push to change Australia Day is a "nonsense" and people should stamp their feet in favour of it remaining on January 26, Greater Hume's mayor has told onlookers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.