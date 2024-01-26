The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Stubbs prepared to risk Championships assault for Moonee Valley shot

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 26 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano winning the SDRA Country Championships Quaulifier at Albury last year with jockey Jason Lyon aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano winning the SDRA Country Championships Quaulifier at Albury last year with jockey Jason Lyon aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ron Stubbs admits it will be a 'bittersweet' feeling if Bianco Vilano can cause an upset when he heads to Moonee Valley on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.