A quick look back at Wagga as it once was

Two Wagga residents were appointed as Members in the general division in the Order of Australia in the Australia Day Honours list. Roslin Brennan was recognised for her service to children and school education with Peter Macneil recognised for service to rural medicine and to community health.
Major Patrick Pickett of the Australian Army Band Kapooka was named as Wagga's Citizen of the Year during an Australia Day Celebration in the Botanic Gardens.
Jock Currie was honoured with the Ted Ryder sporting award and Matthew Francis as Young Citizen of the Year.
In her keynote address, as part of the Australia Day Celebrations, former Mayoress, Anne Brassil said that Australia had become a mature, sophisticated, and outward-looking nation in the world scene.
World War II veterans and best mates, Ken Bedggood and Philip Smyth are pictured in the Daily Advertiser ready to fly the flag to celebrate Australia Day.
Firefighters were forced to battle a blaze on three fronts, suspected of being deliberately lit on Willans Hill.
Councillor Jim Eldridge has vowed to snub next month's official opening of the new Civic Centre.
Barry Harris, secretary-manager of the Riverina Australian Football Club confirmed that booming membership was behind extensions costing $500,000 which will begin next month.
A risk of corruption allegations has forced Wagga City Council to consider radical changes to the way it hires machinery from private contractors.
Peter Mulrooney, Gary Evans, Julian Saboisky, Paul Kahlefeldt and Margaret Devries are among members of the Triants Triathlon Club preparing for this weekends Olympic distance triathlon in Wagga.
Mrs Jean Stokes won three medals at the Commonwealth Paraplegic and Quadriplegic Games in Dunedin, New Zealand.
The Wagga Police Citizens Club is conducting Olympic gymnastic classes under the supervision of Kevin Rapmund who recently moved to Wagga from Cronulla.
Cemetery manager, Mr R Pearce said that wet weather has hampered weed killing operations resulting in long grass, some of it six-foot high, hiding headstones.
Huthwaites are advertising for Back-to-School, King Gee School Boxer Shorts from $1.75.
Well known Wagga sportsman, Norm McLennan, was elected Wagga Cricket association president following the resignation of Mr Paul Hunter.
Forty members of the Wagga Leagues Club Anglers Club spent a successful long weekend at Woolgarlo with the best catch going to Tom Burns who landed a 121/2 pound Murray Cod.
Chairman of the Murrumbidgee Ambulance Service, Mr M H Gissing announced that annual subscription rates are rising this year to $15 for families and $10 for singles.
Mrs June Dunn was elected president of the Wagga School of arts for her third term with vice presidents this year, Alex Nichol, and Peter Barton.
The Wagga branch of the ANZ bank was closed when 15 members of staff walked out in support of a Bank Officials Association of Australia ban on cheque processing in its current wage dispute.
Thirteen polling centres, two more than in previous years, will be used in the Wagga City Council extraordinary election on 2nd March following the resignation from council of Rev Keith Brooks.
Huthwaites are selling Fish Fingers in a packet of ten for 65 cents, Vanilla Ice cream 59 cents for 2 litres and number 8 frozen chickens for $1.83.
