Smith hopes to get another shot at NRLW campaign with Raiders

Elise Smith is hopeful of being part of another successive NRLW campaign with Canberra.
In their debut season in 2023, the Raiders finished fifth, just two points away from a finals berth.
The Junee product is yet to finalise her plans for the season ahead but is hopeful of securing another season with the club.
"I'm hoping to go around again but I just want to keep learning and improving," Smith said.
"My goal is to keep bettering myself and the sky's the limit so I want to go for it while I can."
Smith is currently back home in Junee but plans to move back to Canberra to help give herself the best chance to further for football.
"I want to be able to focus on my training," she said.
"The goal is to be able to go around again but I just have to keep working hard and see what happens."
Heading to a skills clinic this time last year set Smith on the path to the Raiders.
Canberra coach Darrin Borthwick was impressed with how Smith handled the whole experience.
"Elise popped up to our Riverina clinic last year, she was quite nervous but just wanted to learn," Borthwick said.
"That's what struck me.
"She just wanted to learn, wanted more knowledge and fitted into our program really well.
"It's a real credit to her as she worked really hard and I know she wants to keep working harder to be better and it excites me that there can be many more Elise Smiths in and around this region."
Regardless of what comes, Smith really enjoyed being part of the club's first season in the NRLW.
"It was an incredible experience, I took so much away from it, I learnt so much and I still have so much to learn," she said.
"It was incredible, that's the one word for it, and I had the best time."
The nine-round NRLW season will start on July 25.
