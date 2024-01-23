The Daily Advertiser
Weidemann commits full-time to North Albury for upcoming season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
January 23 2024 - 3:00pm
Jackson Weidemann (right) battles Wodonga Raiders' Liam Hickey in the ruck last year.
Jackson Weidemann has delivered North Albury a major off-season boost by committing to the full Ovens & Murray season with the Hoppers.

Sports Journalist

