Riverina cat owner feelin' good after big lottery win

An Albury pensioner, who played lotto with his late mother, said she would be "over the moon" at him winning $700,000 in the Saturday, January 20, draw.
The man was one of seven division one winners from across Australia who will have $712,527.54 put into their bank accounts.
"I always played lotteries with Mum," the winner said.
"She's passed now but I still continue our marked entries.
"Each of the numbers we picked had a special meaning behind them, most were birthdays or anniversaries.
"Whenever I'd visit her, she'd always say she couldn't wait to go halves in the winnings, and I'd always go 'but Mum, you don't pay half'.
"I was just joking of course.
"I wish she was around, she would've been over the moon."
The man chose his own numbers for his seven-system entry, which was purchased online.
"I'm really lost for words," he told a lottery official who contacted him with news of his success.
"The only thing I've ever won is a meat tray.
"I can buy myself a little unit. I'm a pensioner so this is going to help more than you know.
"Wow. Now to make myself a cup of tea and cuddle the cat."
The pensioner's windfall follows a similar amount being won by an Albury man in a lotto draw in June last year after buying a ticket from a Lavington newsagency.
