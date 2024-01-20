The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Wildlife rescue group searching for new Riverina volunteers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 21 2024 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WIRES volunteers look after injured and orphaned animals until they're healthy enough to go back into the wild. Picture supplied
WIRES volunteers look after injured and orphaned animals until they're healthy enough to go back into the wild. Picture supplied

WIRES is on the lookout for new members in the Riverina, with volunteer numbers alarmingly low.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.