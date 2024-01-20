Wildlife rescue group searching for new Riverina volunteers

WIRES is on the lookout for new members in the Riverina, with volunteer numbers alarmingly low.
The animal rescue organisation volunteers time to rescuing injured or orphaned animals and nursing them back to health until they can be released into the wild back where they were found - with the aid of veterinarians, of course.
Leeton WIRES volunteer Ondria Miller said the need for more volunteers was critical.
"We always need volunteers ... we've probably only got one or two members," she said.
Ms Miller volunteers as the bird co-ordinator for Leeton, but is also trained to rescue and care for macropods like kangaroos, koalas and even reptiles.
She's been volunteering with WIRES since 2018, thanks to her love of the work and giving back to the community.
Ms Miller added that the organisation was able to work around her schedule and her own boundaries, and encouraged all to get involved in whatever capacity they could.
"I love it ... I do it when I'm not busy, and you only answer the calls to what you can manage," she said.
"If it's not something you feel comfortable rescuing, you don't."
In an effort to encourage more to get involved, the organisation is offering a Rescue 101 course to entice those who want to help but have limited time to commit to extended fostering or caring.
The course will give attendees the skills needed to transport injured wildlife to a vet and quick rescues, but not any long-term care skills needed to look after animals - which Ms Miller said was a good option for those short on time.
"After that, they can do the Rescue and Immediate Care course, they can start rescuing and caring for any injured wildlife," she said.
"We just want anyone who is willing, and there's always someone in WIRES already that can mentor and assist."
More information and volunteer applications are available at wires.org.au.
