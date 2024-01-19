A look back at Wagga's rich past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Founders of Kendell Airlines, Don and Elish Kendell were presented with a joint Premiers Award for Community Service by Member for Wagga Joe Schipp.
Wagga motorists caught drinking in the lead-up to Christmas were spared no sympathy by magistrate Andy O'Donaghoe when a dozen drink drivers appeared before him.
Lake Albert was a popular place to beat Wagga's scorching heat with Angela Brown, and Chantelle Tyler pictured enjoying a refreshing dip.
Wagga councillors are divided on the future of Wagga's Hampden Bridge with some, including Peter Dale, suggesting that expenditure on its maintenance would be wasted, particularly as the council's rural bridges need more maintenance expenditure.
Oura farmer Leigh Campbell, a former Coalition supporter, has declared himself as an independent candidate in the upcoming state election, saying that an independent was best placed to represent the seat of Wagga.
Almost $13,000 was raised for canteen in this year's Great Canoe Race from Gundagai to Wagga, organised by Scouts Australia.
A man before court for his fifth malicious damage offence was jailed for two months in Wagga Local Court, with Magistrate Andy O'Donaghoe adding that "the people of Wagga are sick of hooliganism and vandalism".
A three-day Riverina Rugby League development camp was held at Borambola which included leading Sydney players, Cliff Lyons, Scott Logan and Chris Liekvall.
George's Turvey Tops supermarket is advertising the "cheapest everyday milk in Wagga", 2 litre milk for $1.99.
Woolworths has agreed to pay Wagga City Council $121,345 for infrastructure improvements, including to the traffic lights on the corner of Morgan and Berry Street.
Wagga residents are paying up to nine cents more than Tumut residents for a "Pixie Loaf" of bread baked in Wagga by the Riverina Baking Company.
Mr Eric Partridge, who arrived in Wagga in 1922, where he established Partridge's Newsagency and has a long association with Wagga Rugby League and the Wagga sub-branch of the Returned Servicemen's League, has died.
Twenty-five fire units battled the largest fire in Illabo Shire this season at "Kooringal", Harefield owned by Mr and Mrs Colin Lamont, taking three hours to control it.
Mt Austin High School's new principal, Mr Frank Suzor, has arrived in Wagga and will replace the late Mr Colin Oliver who died in June last year.
City engineer Mr Colin Knott, suggested that an application should be made to have a proposed bridge to the west of Wagga listed on the Department of Public Works program.
The Wagga Childcare Action Group is promoting the establishment of private child-minding centres, each capable of taking care of five to eight children of working mothers.
Australian rugby international Tom Raudonikis was the guest speaker at a luncheon organised this week by the Wagga branch of the Sportsman's Association.
Alcoholics Anonymous and its sister association Al-Anon are welcoming visitors to an "A A Rally" to be held over the weekend at the St John's Parish Centre.
Wagga City Council is investigating the possibility of using solar energy to heat the diving pool at the Wagga Baths.
Chair of the Wagga ABC Concerts Committee, Mrs Edna Rafferty, has announced plans for the coming year, beginning with a performance of the Sydney Symphony orchestra to be held at the Plaza Theatre in March.
Mrs Mavis Duff, cashed in on a $4000 second prize on special lottery No. 2411.
