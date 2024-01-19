Renovated home set on idyllic country acreage

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
This idyllic country acreage retreat is perfect for families seeking tranquility and a taste of rural lifestyle only minutes from Junee.
Situated on a generous 11.98-acre allotment, this beautiful property offers a perfect blend of country charm, modern convenience, and an enviable lifestyle.
The home has four bedrooms, including a master with a recently renovated ensuite and walk in robe, with lots of storage throughout.
Open plan living, dining and kitchen areas have been stylishly remodeled in 2021 to include a butler's pantry, stone benchtops and high-end appliances including dishwasher, induction cooktop and pyrolytic oven.
The private study nook at the front of the property and formal lounge offers a separate space for relaxation and entertaining. Evaporative cooling, gas heating and ceiling fans offer climate control.
The main bathroom and powder room were renovated in 2020, and the latest LED lights have been fitted throughout the house.
A Spanline deck with an insulated ceiling, fan, and merbau decking is surrounded by breathtaking views.
Additional features include 50,000 litres of water storage, 8.58 kilowatts of solar panels and a heat pump hot water system with a gas booster, a bitumen driveway, orchard, raised vegetable garden beds, and a 9m x 9m garage with a three- bay carport, ensuite and shed.
