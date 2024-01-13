New Show N Shine brings joy to car lovers and hope to sick children

More than 100 vehicles have already registered for a new Border automotive display that aims to become an annual event.
Twin City's Shannons National Show N Shine will be held on Sunday, January 14, between 8am and 3pm at Albury Showgrounds, Fallon Street, North Albury.
Nathan Maloney, one of the organisers, said the charity event had been deliberately scheduled just after Canberra car festival Summernats.
"People coming back from Summernats, stop into Albury, stay on the Border for a bit longer and also come to the show," he said.
"There's going to be big rigs, big trucks coming to the Show N Shine as well, cars, hot rods, motorbikes."
Mr Maloney said many of the displays will be classic and historic vehicles, trucks and motorcycles "but also a lot of new stuff".
"We're not shutting the door on what vehicles can come, if you like your vehicle and it's a nice vehicle, bring it along!" he said.
"It's all more for charity and a talking point for people to get together, people who like vehicles and trucks and cars."
Registering a vehicle costs $15 and can be done online via Humanitix or at the gate. Spectator entry is $5, children free.
Mr Maloney praised all the sponsors, groups and volunteers who had worked to co-ordinate the Show N Shine, which he felt would appeal to all ages.
"Anyone who has an interest in anything with wheels, there's a lot of nice cars, a lot of loud, hotted-up cars," he said.
More information on the event's Facebook page.
