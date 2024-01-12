The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

Enjoy comfort in Hampton-style home with panoramic views

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
January 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While the home is more than move-in ready, Lazetta said those looking to make their mark or create their own vision in the backyard have the chance to build a pool or a shed. Picture supplied.
While the home is more than move-in ready, Lazetta said those looking to make their mark or create their own vision in the backyard have the chance to build a pool or a shed. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.