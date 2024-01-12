Enjoy comfort in Hampton-style home with panoramic views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Step into Hampton-style living with this meticulously crafted family home and discover a seamless blend of comfort and luxury.
This exquisite residence is nestled on a spacious block which treats you to panoramic scenic views set to captivate the soul.
Selling agent Lazetta Gaffney's favourite part of the property was the amazing master bedroom.
"Honestly it's like your own private retreat. You close those doors, and the world no longer exists," she said.
Having been on the market since Christmas, the current owners are selling up to head back to the coast.
While the home is more than move-in ready, Lazetta said those looking to make their mark or create their own vision in the backyard have the chance to build a pool or a shed. Or just enjoy the expanse of green lawn for children and pets to play on.
Stepping inside, you're greeted by an elegant formal lounge which provides a refined haven for relaxation and entertaining.
Venture further and you come to the master bedroom retreat, which features a walk-in robe and ensuite. This personal oasis boasts a large double bowl vanity and lavish freestanding bath built for indulgence and tranquility, the prefect space to escape for time to yourself.
The home offer three additional, generously-sized bedrooms each featuring its own walk-in robe, ensuring the family's storage needs are sorted.
The heart of the home lies within the expansive open-plan kitchen, meals, and living area, featuring stunning raked ceilings and down lights.
The well-lit kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances and substantial island bench/breakfast bar which easily serves as the centre for family gatherings. It also features a generous butler's pantry and is topped off with scenic views of Lloyd.
A thoughtfully placed office space provides an efficient workspace which smoothly integrates the living areas. Year-round comfort is achieved with the inclusion of a reverse cycle unit throughout the house.
Glass sliding doors off the family room provide a graceful connection to the outdoors.
The undercover entertaining area features down lights and ceiling fans, with plenty of space to entertain family and friends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.