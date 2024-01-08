The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Truck rollover closes lane of Mid-Western Highway, diversions in place

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
January 8 2024 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Police District officers have responded to a B-double crash on the Mid-Western Highway. File image
Murrumbidgee Police District officers have responded to a B-double crash on the Mid-Western Highway. File image

A B-Double truck has rolled over just outside Gunbar on the Mid-Western highway, closing westbound lanes and causing detours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.