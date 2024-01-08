Truck rollover closes lane of Mid-Western Highway, diversions in place

A B-Double truck has rolled over just outside Gunbar on the Mid-Western highway, closing westbound lanes and causing detours.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police and paramedics attended the scene, where the truck has tipped onto its side although nobody was seriously injured in the accident.
The cause of the rollover is currently unknown, although police will be looking into the circumstances surrounding the tip.
Traffic diversions are in place for those travelling along the highway, although drivers are encouraged to avoid the highway if possible, although further traffic management measures are expected to come in later in the day.
A spokesperson for the Griffith police station said that it was unlikely to be removed quickly thanks to the immense size of the vehicle, with a crane potentially required to hoist the truck back onto its wheels.
Drivers across the Riverina are also being reminded to exercise extra caution after the rain over the weekend, with roads still slick.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.