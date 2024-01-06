Yanco man allegedly on meth caught behind the wheel

A Yanco man behind the wheel allegedly while on meth has found himself in trouble with police.
About 3.55pm on Saturday, December 30 a grey Toyota Hilux was stopped by police in Yanco for the purpose of random testing.
The driver, a 34-year-old Yanco man returned a negative breath test result.
He then had an oral fluid test, which he produced a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Narrandera Police station for secondary testing, which returned a positive test for the prohibited drug methamphetamine.
The man was issued a suspension notice, pending final analysis of the oral fluid test.
Meanwhile, two other drivers could be facing time off the road after they were allegedly detected drink driving over the recent festive period.
About 9pm, Friday, December 22 a white Toyota Hilux was stopped on Wamoon Avenue in Leeton for a random breath test.
Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man from Ardlethan, returned a positive result. He was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station for a breath analysis, which returned a reading in the low range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The man had his licence suspended and was charged with driving under low range PCA and will appear at Leeton Local Court at a later date.
In a separate incident, about 12.05am on Christmas Eve, a black Holden Cruze sedan was stopped for roadside testing on Kurrajong Avenue in Leeton.
The driver, a 31-year-old man, had a breath test which returned a positive result.
He too was arrested and taken to Leeton Police Station for further breath analysis, allegedly returning a result of 0.112.
The man had his licence suspended and was charged with driving under mid range PCA to appear at Leeton Local Court.
