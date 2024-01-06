The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Yanco man allegedly on meth caught behind the wheel

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 7 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were kept busy on Leeton shire's roads over the recent festive period. Picture file
Police were kept busy on Leeton shire's roads over the recent festive period. Picture file

A Yanco man behind the wheel allegedly while on meth has found himself in trouble with police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.