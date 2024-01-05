Aussies will hate idea of four-year parliamentary terms: Riverina MPs

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack is not opposed to the suggestion of prolonging parliamentary terms to four years but believes Australians will disagree.
On Wednesday Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said three-year term limits for federal MPs are too short, but he admitted changes to time spent in parliament are unlikely to happen soon.
Any change to how long MPs serve in parliament would require a successful referendum, a prospect that both the Riverina MP and Liberal Member for Farrer Sussan Ley said wouldn't appeal to Australians.
While Mr McCormack doesn't rebuke his opposition's desire for lengthened terms he isn't a fan of the idea of the country being led by Labor longer than necessary.
"I'm not opposed to four-year terms in principle as it certainly would be more predictable and may lead to governments putting more focus on Australia's long-term vision, however, on the other hand, the current system gives the Australian people a more frequent opportunity to have their say on the government - and right now, four years under Labor would be the last thing Australians want or could afford during this cost-of-living crisis," he said.
"Further still, such a change to our electoral system could only be instituted via a referendum."
Claiming Australians are typically hesitant when it comes to change, Mr McCormack isn't confident it would get the green light needed if instituted via a referendum.
"I'm not convinced Australians would be happy to be subjected to another in the near future," he said.
His Coalition colleague has been vocal about a longer term.
"I am on the record as supporting four-year terms already, but it is clear this is not a serious proposal from Anthony Albanese," Ms Ley said.
"More than anything it looks like a prime minister starting 2024 how he ended 2023: Focused on issues which are not front of mind for everyday Australians.
"Anthony Albanese already had his shot at changing the constitution and I don't think we can trust him with a second crack."
Mr Albanese said it was unfortunate an increase to four-year terms for federal parliament would not be coming through soon, despite states and territories having the longer limits in place.
"Our terms are too short with just three years," Mr Albanese said.
"There's been a couple of attempts to fix that in the past, and it's very difficult to change."
- With Australian Associated Press
