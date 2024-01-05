Picturesque fully-renovated dream home in Tatton

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a dream home nestled in the picturesque neighbourhood of Tatton.
Selling agent William Pope was thrilled to be able to present this stunning, fully-renovated property.
This four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes comes with a double garage and an inviting in-ground pool, a full irrigation watering system in both the front and back yards.
William is confident that this home would be the perfect fit for family life.
He said the current owners have called this place home for the past seven years.
They're selling for a state-change, heading to Queensland to try out a different lifestyle and to follow a work opportunity.
What William loves most about this home: "the location" as well as the "stunning outdoor living space, pool, and the light-filled living areas."
Step inside and be greeted by one of those spacious and light-filled living areas, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining friends.
The kitchen has been meticulously designed and is kitted out with modern appliances.
It has lots of storage space and features a stylish island bench ideal for those who love to cook and entertain.
Keeping cool during the hot summer months is a breeze, with ducted evaporative air conditioning flowing throughout the entire house.
The home is also very much winter-ready, with ducted heating also in place.
The four generously-sized bedrooms offer flexibility and comfort, with the master suite featuring a walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious ensuite.
"You'll also find a chic main bathroom, ideal for relaxing after a long day," William said.
Head on out to the outdoors to discover a complete private oasis with amazing lawns perfect for pets and children to romp around on.
The beautifully landscaped backyard boasts an in-ground pool, offering a refreshing escape to relax, entertain or cool down.
"Imagine spending your weekends lounging by the poolside, hosting barbeques, and creating everlasting memories with loved ones," William said.
