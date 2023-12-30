Memories of Wagga as it once was

Compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Up to 300 eager post-Christmas shoppers queued up outside Harvey Norman with managers of several large retailers in Wagga also reporting strong interest in traditional post-Christmas sales.
More than 60 people were charged with drink driving offences and 1150 with speeding offences over the past few days the Southern Rivers Police region.
Lisa Symons welcomed her daughter, Taylor at 6.01am, the first baby born in Wagga in 1999.
Catholic Bishop of Wagga, William Brennan, said he would not say 'no' if he was appointed to succeed Sydney's Archbishop Cardinal Edward Clancy who announced his intention to resign last week adding that claims he was a top contender for the position were "all speculation".
Mounted police took to the streets of Wagga to curb incidents of anti-social behaviour as thousands of revellers packed the city centre to welcome in 1999.
Wagga man Andrew Spain recently graduated from the Australian International Hotel School and is starting his career at a Four Seasons Hotel in Washington in the US.
Hartwigs Trucks exchanged contracts for the purchase of the former Moore Australia complex in Hammond Avenue, which has been vacant for almost four months.
Kendell Airlines are advertising return flights including two nights' accommodation for $244 to Sydney, $264 to Melbourne or $499 to Adelaide.
IGA in Peter Street and Bourke Street, Tolland are selling tomatoes for $2.49 kg, Cabanossi for $4.99 kg and BBQ blade steak for $4.59 kg.
Sue Bates was crowned Miss Wagga 1974 by Wagga's mayor, Alderman MH Gissing, during a ceremony held in the Civic Gardens after her name had been announced by president of the Community Advancement Fund, Mr Michael Knight. Helen Watt was also announced as Miss Wagga Charity Queen.
Two well-known Wagga people were included in the Queen's New Year's honours list. Mrs Amy Hurd was awarded an MBE for her work with sub-normal children, Girl Guides, and the Eisteddfod while historian, Keith Swan gained a BEM for his role in education.
There were only two babies born in the Riverina on New Year's Day, Allison Read was born at Wagga Base Hospital at 12.37am and Sally Stout was born at Calvary Hospital at 3.30am.
Fire completely gutted Hammond Hall at the Wagga Showground causing $30,000 damage to the building and $80,000 damage to carpets and electrical appliances stored there by Mates department store.
Queensland Insurance, Wagga manager, Warwick Tomkins is pictured in The Daily Advertiser presenting an $80,000 cheque to Mr Wilson Fitzgerald, general manager of Mates, following the Hammond Hall damage assessment.
A total rainfall of 27.25 inches was recorded at Forest Hill in 1973, nearly six inches higher than the 30-year average rainfall of 21.42 inches.
Wagga District Agronomist, Mr KV Simmons said that recent heavy rain in the Wagga District including 156 points in nine hours would interfere with the tail end of the harvest.
Members of the Wagga Motor Sports Club including Garry Ings, Murray Lawrence, Bruce Cheney, Ray Menz, John Prowse, Jeff Boardman, and Stephen Burke are pictured inspecting the club's proposed site for the club's 1080-yard track near San Isidore.
Saturday, March 2, has been fixed as the date for an extraordinary election to fill the Wagga City Council post vacated by Rev Keith Brooks.
RVN2 has a vacancy for a 16 to 19-year-old typist with applicants asked to telephone Miss Braines for an appointment.
