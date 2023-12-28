The Daily Advertiser
Cross-border response as fire tears through Riverina home

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
December 28 2023 - 2:18pm
Two Fire and Rescue NSW trucks attended the scene. File picture
Two Fire and Rescue NSW trucks attended the scene. File picture

Investigators are scouring the scene of a house fire in Corowa for clues after a blaze erupted on Wednesday afternoon, December 27.

