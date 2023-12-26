Doing it together makes Breeders Plate win all the more special for Joneses

A third MIA Breeders Plate proved to be the sweetest for Blake Jones.
Jones and wife Ellen combined to take out Leeton's two-year-old feature with impressive import Mr Bondi at Leeton on Tuesday night.
After an eye-catching win against the older horses in his first start for the Narrandera couple earlier this start, the son of Downbytheseaside dominated his own age group this time around.
Finding the front from barrier three, the $1.33 favourite was able to dictate terms.
He finished 10.6 metres clear of Dun Spruikin ($9) in a slick mile rate of 1:56.8.
The region's leading reinsman continues to be impressed.
"He did have to do a bit of work in that first quarter, they were rolling pretty hard, but once he got to the fence he relaxed pretty good," Jones said.
"From there I was never really worried."
After finishing winning the MIA Breeders Plate with Business In Motion a decade ago, Jones has added another two in the past three editions.
Having Mr Bondi as part of their stable certainly adds weight to their victory.
"It is hard to line them up," Jones said.
"The first one was an unreal thrill being so young. It was probably good to do it when I was so young as I really enjoyed that one.
"The second one it was probably the most nervous I've been for a race.
"I don't get too nervous but when we had the horse sent down by Grimmo (Jason Grimson) and you look after it for the two weeks I was more worried about having everything right for him so it was more of a relief.
"This one once the draws came out I was pretty happy as long as I could stay in front of Jack (Painting on Dun Spruikin). I thought he would be really hard to beat and to do it with Ellen definitely tops it off."
After taking out the $100,000 Riverina Regional Championships Final with Brooklyn Bridge, Mr Bondi's success just adds to the Narrandera couple's yet.
It was their first training win in the time-honoured feature and Ellen Jones was relieved to see the stable newcomer deliver after feeling the weight of expectations with the short-priced favourite.
"It's our best season to date so it's really exciting to get a win, not just for us but for everyone that helps us out too," she said.
The win also provided Leeton owner Michael Boots his second win in his hometown feature following Sugar Apple's success two years ago.
A shot at the NSW Derby is now being considered with Mr Bondi already showing great improvement since arriving.
"When he first turned up he was a bit of a handful, he could get pulling a fair bit at home and was never relaxing," Blake Jones said.
"We had a few weeks to just tinker with some gear to try to work out what best suited him and we've seemed to have found that and he's relaxing beautifully now."
