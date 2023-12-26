The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Doing it together makes Breeders Plate win all the more special for Joneses

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 26 2023 - 11:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones celebrates as Mr Bondi cruises to an easy win in the MIA Breeders Plate at Leeton on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Blake Jones celebrates as Mr Bondi cruises to an easy win in the MIA Breeders Plate at Leeton on Tuesday. Picture by Courtney Rees

A third MIA Breeders Plate proved to be the sweetest for Blake Jones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.