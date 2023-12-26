Bensley claims double at Tumut's Boxing Day meet

Canberra-based jockey Richard Bensley has enjoyed a successful day out in Tumut on Boxing Day riding home two winners in front of a brilliant crowd.
Bensley was onboard the $3 favourite Ronny Rock Art in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1000m for Goulburn trainer Neil Osborne.
He delivered an excellent ride to see the six-year-old gelding edge out the Andrew Dale-trained Crimosa while Zoulane, trained by Steven Noble finished third.
Bensley was glad he could grab an early win in Tumut on Boxing Day.
"Yeah winners anywhere are always good," Bensley said.
"It's nice."
The six-year-old jumped from barrier one and Bensley explained it was a relatively straight forward ride after he jumped well from the gates.
"It was a pretty simple ride," he said.
"We drew one then jumped and led, he brought some good form to the race and he was too good for them."
A fair amount of rain prior to the meet saw the track rated as a soft six which Bensley believed was a huge benefit to the six-year-old.
"Most of his best form is on the softer going so the track played perfectly for him," he said.
Then later in the day Bensley guided the Michelle Teale-trained Taliano to victory in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1600m.
Coming off a six-week spell, the eight-year-old gelding narrowly edged out the Craig Weeding-trained Dark Legacy and Jim Scobie-trained Wild Buckeroo who couldn't be split for second.
Horace, trained by Tumut's Kerry Weir and ridden by John Kissick finished fourth.
The pair combined earlier in the day to take out the Maiden Plate over 1000m with Fuji Hero.
The John & Chris Ledger-trained Alpha's Bro claimed the Maiden Plate over 1400m with Jake Duffy onboard while Wagga couple Maddy Collins and Josh Richards combined to take out the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1400m with Bangalee Mist.
