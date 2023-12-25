The Daily Advertiser
Police appeal for help to find woman, 24, last seen in Albury six days ago

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
December 26 2023 - 10:07am
NSW Police say Megan Rigby, 24, was last seen in Albury on December 20. Picture supplied
NSW Police say Megan Rigby, 24, was last seen in Albury on December 20. Picture supplied

Public help is wanted to find a woman reported missing from Albury.

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

