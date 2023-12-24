Your say: Personal thanks for NSW's paramedics who saved the day

The calls for an Israeli ceasefire in its war against Hamas reflect one side of the "Hiroshima question."
Hiroshima and Nagasaki were flattened, and thousands of civilian lives lost in two atomic bombings which effectively ended WWII.
No one denies the human tragedy of the loss of life but since the war ended as a result, and countless lives were saved elsewhere, then a question of balance arises.
Immediately after the atrocities of October 7, Hamas quite clearly stated that they intended to repeat exactly the same actions against Jews "again and again".
The Israeli response - namely to destroy Hamas - is to prevent that infanticide, rape, and murder from happening "again and again".
Hamas hides in an extensive tunnel network deliberately below residential areas, below hospitals and schools; another city dug beneath the city.
The only way to destroy Hamas is to bomb their lairs first - unlike the Jews and tourists slaughtered at a music festival on October 7, the citizens of Gaza were warned by Israel of what was coming, a week before the action began.
Anyone putting faith in Hamas to abide by any accord simply does not understand Hamas or its raison d'etre - the annihilation of the state of Israel.
How many times should "again and again" be ignored by Israel? "Forever", it seems, according to those who think that peace with terrorists who only seek your extermination is achievable.
I was in Thredbo in July this year and suffered a severe injury having broken my neck whilst skiing.
I am extremely fortunate that I not only survived but am now upright, breathing and relatively active - very lucky indeed.
On my recent visit to my NSW based surgeon I credited him with saving my life however he responded that, once I had reached him in surgery I was always going to be OK.
He said it was the paramedics who got me off the mountain, who transferred me by ambulance to Cooma, then by air transfer to Mascot and finally by ambulance transfer to Royal North Shore hospital who are the ones who saved my life.
Unfortunately, the only time we hear about paramedics (including in NSW) is in the event of hospital ramping, union activity or health system challenges in general.
I want to personally thank these amazing people for the work they do and wish them all a safe and happy festive season.
At the beginning of a peak time for travel, drivers of EVs are in for some white knuckle moments if a recent day this week is typical
Canberra to Albury on the main route south: Jugiong's charger out of order (for weeks); Gundagai two chargers not operational; Tarcutta chargers closed for hours for maintenance.
Thank goodness for a charger at Holbrook where there was a line of cars. Range anxiety is a major issue if there is no reliable network of chargers. So much for promoting clean power.
