Your say: The longer you wait, the bigger the problem - why the hold-up?

Last Saturday's paper had an article concerning Wagga's Lake Albert.
It would appear that Councillor Mick Henderson and Councillor Rick Foley are the only smart thinking councillors.
Wagga is fortunate to have a lake the size of Lake Albert right at its doorstep.
Blue green algae is an ongoing problem in the warmer months of the year in many water sources.
It seems that Wagga Council has the opportunity at a greatly reduced rate to trial a product that could control the algae but the majority of the councillors have voted to leave making a decision on the trial until February.
As we are now at that time when blue green algae multiplies so rapidly, wouldn't it be far better to trial this product now before the problem becomes too great?
It is far easier to contain a small fire at the beginning.
If you wait to see if it will go out on its own accord, then that is time wasted and as all sensible thinking people know, the longer you wait, the bigger the problem.
It is now 30 years since my partner Marilyn Bennet OAM and I began our work and interest in the Corowa woman Sarah Neill.
The latter is a rammed earth magnanerie (silkworm raising building) which we believe is the only one of its type in the entire world.
In other words, unique.
We have sought to have her enormous effort to establish a viable silk industry for Australia and her contribution to Corowa district appropriately acknowledged.
Several times we have appeared on TV, spoken on radio, been interviewed by the press, written letters to editors, spoken at meetings and gatherings and had endless discussions with groups and individuals, including the shire heritage adviser - it seems ultimately to no avail. However, along the way we have had good support from some individuals, not the least from the owners of Sarah's magnificent Corowa magnanerie.
When we first 'discovered' this magnanerie in 1993 it was still in relatively sound condition, easily and inexpensively restorable.
Sarah Neill spent the bulk of her adult life in a huge effort to establish an Australian silk industry as well as involvement in numerous other Corowa activities. She battled on until her tragic death in 1884 from injuries in a fire at her home.
After our 30 years of effort, age and health issues force us to end our attempts to honour this wonderful woman. It seems she will remain unrecognised and forgotten in the community (and nation) that she loved and served so well. That is disappointing, sad and deeply regrettable.
Extreme climatic events that have manifested themselves across the world for the year to date should not be a surprise. Scientists have been warning the world now for many years that the actions of humans will change the world climates in many devastating ways..
Some of the climatic related events that have taken place this year to date, that attest to accurate forecasts of scientists, are as follows: this year has smashed almost every climate-related record in recent world history, global temperatures have been at constant and searing record highs, 2023 is the warmest year since planet records started 174 years ago, the maximum extent of Antarctic sea ice was the lowest on record, the planet experienced extreme losses of human life from climatic events, more evidence than perhaps ever before indicated humans have altered the planet's climates, and sea level rises are at record highs .
Perhaps now our federal government may be forced to respect and act upon with haste the proven science of human induced climate change.
