Your say: The longer you wait, the bigger the problem - why the hold-up?

Some of the climatic related events that have taken place this year to date, that attest to accurate forecasts of scientists, are as follows: this year has smashed almost every climate-related record in recent world history, global temperatures have been at constant and searing record highs, 2023 is the warmest year since planet records started 174 years ago, the maximum extent of Antarctic sea ice was the lowest on record, the planet experienced extreme losses of human life from climatic events, more evidence than perhaps ever before indicated humans have altered the planet's climates, and sea level rises are at record highs .