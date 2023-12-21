The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: The longer you wait, the bigger the problem - why the hold-up?

By Letters
December 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wouldn't it be far better to trial this algae product now, before the problem becomes too great, asks today's correspondent.
Wouldn't it be far better to trial this algae product now, before the problem becomes too great, asks today's correspondent.

Last Saturday's paper had an article concerning Wagga's Lake Albert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.