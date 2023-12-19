Boil water alert issued after Riverina town's supply deemed unsafe

Drinking water in the Jerilderie township has been deemed unsafe following problems with the town's water treatment.
An alert issued by Murrumbidgee Council states staff are currently working to fix the problem.
"Water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe," a spokesperson for Murrumbidgee Council said.
"Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this.
"Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.
"Everyone, particularly people caring for young children, should be careful to avoid scalding, when you are heating and then cooling the water."
Bottled water or cool boiled water should be used for drinking, washing uncooked food, making ice, cleaning teeth, gargling and for pet's drinking water.
Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher and children are advised to take bottled water or cool boiled water to school.
The tap water has been deemed as safe for bathing, but there is a risk if the water is swallowed.
If you cannot boil the water, unscented household bleach (containing 4 per cent - 5 per cent available chlorine) may be used, according to the Murrumbidgee Council.
The council recommends drops of bleach to one litre of water (or four drops if the water is cloudy), mix well, and allow to stand for 30 minutes before use.
Murrumbidgee Council is working to fix the problem.
This advice should be followed until further notice.
