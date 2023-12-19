The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Boil water alert issued after Riverina town's supply deemed unsafe

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 19 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Council issues unsafe drinking water alert for Jerilderie. Picture by Canva
Murrumbidgee Council issues unsafe drinking water alert for Jerilderie. Picture by Canva

Drinking water in the Jerilderie township has been deemed unsafe following problems with the town's water treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.