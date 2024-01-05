Discover a blend of elegance and convenience in enviable location

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Discover a home where modern elegance meets central convenience with this perfectly renovated and beautifully extended property.
This stunning residence offers a unique blend of comfort and style in an enviable location overlooking the picturesque Collins Park, just a leisurely five-minute stroll to the heart of Wagga's CBD.
Featuring three bedrooms and two tastefully designed bathrooms, the layout includes not just one but two separate living areas.
There will be no shortage of room for entertaining or creating that much-desired home office space.
Step inside and be greeted by high ceilings and the feel the instant appeal of that beautiful period charm.
The property also comes equipped with excellent climate control systems, ensuring year-round comfort.
With safety at the forefront of mind, the home comes with an alarm system and security cameras.
The hidden gems of this property include brand-new wiring and plumbing throughout.
These, while unseen, are thoughtful upgrades which ensure not only a modern living experience, but also peace of mind for years to come.
The home is move-in ready, and new owners can enjoy the perfect combination of contemporary living and a location which offers both serenity and accessibility.
