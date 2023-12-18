Here's your chance to help name a Murrumbidgee River beach

The community has been urged to have a say on a proposed new name for a river beach in the Riverina.
The Geographical Names Board (GNB) is seeking community feedback on a proposal by Narrandera Shire Council to name a shore along the Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera as Koori Beach.
The beach is a narrow strip of river sand along the northern edge of the Murrumbidgee River in the Narrandera local government area.
Spanning about 300 metres, it is located on the riverbend northwest of Lizard Drive.
The name Koori Beach was chosen by the Aboriginal community in recognition of the connection and cultural importance of the site.
Koori is a term used for identifying Aboriginal history, people and culture from the region.
GNB chair Narelle Underwood encouraged everyone to have their say and thoughts known on the name.
"It is important that place names reflect the character and history of the local area and community," she said.
"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name."
The GNB is seeking feedback to gauge community sentiment for the proposed name.
Suggestions for alternative names are not being sought at this time.
Place names do not impact the rights or obligations associated with the land.
Details of the proposal can be viewed, and submissions lodged on the GNB website.
Written submissions on the proposed changes can also be mailed to: Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.
The closing date for submissions is January 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.