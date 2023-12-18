The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Here's your chance to help name a Murrumbidgee River beach

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feedback is being sought about the naming of a shore along the Murrumbidgee River in the Narrandera LGA. Picture file
Feedback is being sought about the naming of a shore along the Murrumbidgee River in the Narrandera LGA. Picture file

The community has been urged to have a say on a proposed new name for a river beach in the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.