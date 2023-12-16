Two dead, investigation under way after single-vehicle crash

Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash southeast of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to Keajura Road at Ladysmith about 12pm on Saturday, December 16, after a ute left the road and hit a tree.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, and the passenger, a woman aged 38, died at the scene.
As of Saturday night, they had not yet been formally identified.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene at the crash site, which has been forensically examined.
An investigation is now under way into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who has dashcam footage, has been urged to call Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.