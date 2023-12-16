The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Two dead, investigation under way after single-vehicle crash

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 16 2023 - 7:41pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two dead, investigation under way after single-vehicle crash
Two dead, investigation under way after single-vehicle crash

Two people have died following a single-vehicle crash southeast of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.