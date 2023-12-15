The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

'Big boy' set to resume at Albury ahead of Country Championships assault

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
December 15 2023 - 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury trainer Martin Stein with Indian Soldier who is set to resume from a lengthy break at Albury on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury trainer Martin Stein with Indian Soldier who is set to resume from a lengthy break at Albury on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Trainer Martin Stein is eagerly anticipating the return of 'the most promising horse I've ever trained' in Indian Soldier at Albury on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.