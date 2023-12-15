'Big boy' set to resume at Albury ahead of Country Championships assault

Trainer Martin Stein is eagerly anticipating the return of 'the most promising horse I've ever trained' in Indian Soldier at Albury on Saturday.
Indian Soldier is set to resume from a 33-week break in the $30,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m) with Jason Lyon booked to ride.
Stein elected to give the four-year-old gelding a lengthy spell and bypass the spring in preference to targeting the Newhaven Park SDRA Country Championships on February 18.
Indian Soldier may have only won a maiden last preparation but Stein rates the galloper as the most promising horse he has had in his stable.
"I've always had a big rap on the horse and I have no doubt he is the most promising horse that I've ever trained," Stein said.
"He won his maiden on Albury Gold Cup day and he has had six months in the paddock since his last preparation.
"Because he is such a big horse we wanted him to mature and we have always been patient and taken our time with him.
"He is a four-year-old now and it has taken a lot of patience from the owners but they understood the horse needed time.
"He had two trials as a two-year-old and won them both.
"So it was tempting to run him as a young horse but we resisted the temptation.
"He was in and out, in and out of the stable as a yearling.
"Then as a three-year-old he won his maiden at Albury and was still very green and had a lot to learn.
"But six months in the paddock has done him the world of good."
Indian Soldier is quoted as a $9-chance in pre-post markets with the Kevin Hanley-trained Zuurberg prominent in the market at $4.60.
Interestingly both horses have copped wide barriers in the big field comprising 13 runners after the early scratching of Sharp Noise.
Indian Soldier trialled at Albury last weekend over 900m where he finished second.
"Drawing barrier 11 is not ideal but you can only play with the cards that you are dealt," Stein said.
"In the trial last week over 900m, he landed well in front of the other horses at the start.
"So he really bounced out of the gates but history says it's always tough to win over the sprint trip at Albury from a wide gate.
"Only good horses seem to overcome that hurdle.
"I think I've got the horse fit enough to win first-up and that's why I trialled him last weekend, just to sharpen him up for Saturday's race.
"Most of his rivals have race fitness on their side but I feel I've got him forward enough to win but I will concede the draw is a concern but that's racing I guess."
Stein is hoping Indian Soldier can measure up to be a contender for the Newhaven Park SDRA Country Championships on his home track.
"That's why he had such a long break after only three starts last preparation," he said.
"I purposefully missed the spring to focus on the Country Championships.
"He has been in work for 12-weeks now.
"Because he had been in the paddock so long, it's taken this long to get the horse up because we brought him along real slow.
"He is such a big horse and is an equine giant. I'm not sure what he weighs at the moment but as a two-year-old he weighed 570kg.
"So he is a big boy but I think he has got the motor to match."
