First gym for city's north ready to throw its doors open

After much anticipation, Wagga's first major gym in the city's northern suburbs is just days away from opening.
Snap Fitness 24/7 at Estella Central Shopping Centre is set to open to the public next Wednesday and owner Nic Gannon is pumped.
"We are eagerly preparing [for that]," Mr Gannon said.
He said after years of work, he was excited to finally see the big day arrive.
"It's been in the pipeline for the past five years and now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
"The journey has been filled with numerous highs and lows, accompanied by its fair share of stress starting a new business.
"However, the overwhelming excitement and anticipation expressed by our members makes it all worth it. Our members want to support local and we love that!"
The brand new two-storey gym will include several attractive key features including a "fully functional zone" downstairs.
"[That was] designed as a dynamic cross-fit box/functional studio where we will conduct 20 classes per week and be open to members," Mr Gannon said.
He said bathrooms downstairs are also something else.
"They are like a five-star resort complete with a sauna," he said.
In addition to that, Mr Gannon said there are plans to introduce ice baths to the gym's recovery zone in the near future.
"[Heading] upstairs, we will have a comprehensive commercial gym facility with the best views in town," he said.
Mr Gannon, who also owns Snap Fitness at Lake Albert, said the community response to the gym has been "exceptional."
"[We already have] over 2000 members signed up across both of our locations [and] we are confident our membership base will grow to 3000 within the next 12-24 months," he said.
Mr Gannon said what sets the gym apart is its "status as a locally owned establishment."
"We offer a level of service that sets us apart from corporate gyms," he said.
"At our gym, you are not just a number, you are a valued member and we want nothing more then for you to reach your health and fitness goals."
Mr Gannon said come next week the business will now offer two locations where it will provide a "complete commercial gym experience."
"[This will include] complimentary amenities such as a free crèche, diverse classes including functional training, yoga, Pilates, HIIT, and boxing, as well as a dedicated recovery zone - all available for less than $20 per week," he said.
