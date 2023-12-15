The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

First gym for city's north ready to throw its doors open

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snap Fitness 24/7 gym owner Nic Gannon at the new site in Estella Central Shopping Centre. Picture by Ash Smith
Snap Fitness 24/7 gym owner Nic Gannon at the new site in Estella Central Shopping Centre. Picture by Ash Smith

After much anticipation, Wagga's first major gym in the city's northern suburbs is just days away from opening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.