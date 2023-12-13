Young boy killed after being hit by a car in the Riverina

A young boy has died after he was struck by a car in the main street of a Riverina town on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Market Street in Balranald, about 130 kilometres west of Hay, at about 3.15pm following reports a child had been hit by a car.
Police confirmed NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a nine-year-old boy at the scene.
He was then taken to Balranald District Hospital, where he died a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle - a 43-year-old man - was taken to the same hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Barrier Police District have secured a crime scene and are awaiting the arrival of specialist police.
Market Street, which is also the Sturt Highway, is closed between We and Mayall streets in the wake of the collision.
A diversion is in place to allow transit through the town.
Investigators have put out a call for anyone who may have witnessed the tragedy to come forward as they establish the circumstances that led to the incident.
Motorists who may have dashcam footage or mobile phone vision are also asked to make contact by calling the Balranald Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
