Young boy killed after being hit by a car in the Riverina

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 13 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:29pm
A child has died after being hit by a car in the main street of Balranald. File image
A young boy has died after he was struck by a car in the main street of a Riverina town on Wednesday afternoon.

