The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Draw a confidence boost as Hart chases second straight Inter Dominion

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 13 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Riverina horsemen Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart, pictured after winning the New Zealand Cup, after looking for more success with Swayzee in the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship at Albion Park on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Addington Raceway
Former Riverina horsemen Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart, pictured after winning the New Zealand Cup, after looking for more success with Swayzee in the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship at Albion Park on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Addington Raceway

A strong Riverina contingent is chasing more Inter Dominion glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help