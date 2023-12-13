Draw a confidence boost as Hart chases second straight Inter Dominion

A strong Riverina contingent is chasing more Inter Dominion glory.
Former Young trainer Jason Grimson lines up two of the top three chances in the $530,000 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship at Albion Park on Saturday.
Cameron Hart guided both New Zealand Cup winner Swayzee and surprise packet Nerano through the three heats of the series to book their places in the final.
Both have drawn well with Nerano coming up with barrier one and Swayzee barrier three.
It's a big boost to both of their chances.
"We got through the first three rounds of heats really well and I think both Jason's horses are in really good form at the moment so I'm looking forward to it," Hart said.
"They've obviously come up with good barriers which has helped for sure."
Nerano, who won seven of his first eight Australian starts when in the care of Narrandera trainer Ellen Jones including wins in the Griffith and Leeton Cups, has rediscovered his winning form in the Inter Dominion.
Following seven months off the track with a tendon issue, the six-year-old won his first start for Grimson in June but didn't win again for another 14 starts in the second round of the Inter Dominion.
Despite his impressive heat wins, which culminated in Hart's 1000th win on Saturday, the former Junee reinsman has elected to stick with $2.20 favourite Swayzee.
"I was always going to drive Swayzee and I still think he's the better horse of the two," Hart said.
"Obviously he (Nerano) is flying and from that draw he is going to be very dangerous but I still think Swayzee is the better horse."
Grimson is chasing Inter Dominion history as he looks to become the first person to win three straight finals with three different horses.
He won the 2021 edition in the stewards room at Menangle with Boncel Benjamin before combining with Hart to win last year's edition at Melton with I Cast No Shadow.
Now he has two hopes.
Both have Leeton's Michael Boots in the ownership.
Swayzee, who was bred by Wagga's Redbank Standardbreds, won 10 straight since joining Grimson's stable including the Blacks A Fake at Albion as well as last month's New Zealand Cup.
The string of race wins was broken in the second round of heats when Swayzee finished fourth and he was third in the last round of heats.
However Hart was pleased with both performances from unsuitable barrier draws.
"I was super happy with him," he said.
"He won well in his first heat and then had two really sticking barriers for him, drawing one and eight weren't ideal, but I was super happy with his performances.
"He couldn't have gone any better.
"He's had a bit more luck in the final, which is great, and I think he is going as well as ever."
The Grimson pair's biggest danger is another Wagga bred horse, Leap To Fame.
Swayzee was able to get the better of his half-brother in the Blacks A Fake and the barrier draw has given Hart more confidence he can do so again.
"I think I've got the right horse, he's in great form and has the runs on the board as the New Zealand Cup winner," Hart said.
"I'm feeling really confident about my chances and obviously the draw has aided that confidence.
"We've got the draw over Leap To Fame and it's no secret it would have been pretty hard to sit outside him and beat him but it's also going to be pretty hard for him to see outside me and win."
Hart has also picked up the drive in the Inter Dominion Trotting Championship for former Henty trainer Grant Forrest.
After piloting Plymouth Chubb in the heats, for a win and two seconds, Kerryn Manning has returned from injury to take the drive in the final.
"Kez (Manning) is back from an injury so I've been able to pick up Grant's mare," Hart said.
"It's nice to be able to pick another one up. She's obviously up against it from the draw and the grade that she's in but she's done an incredible job to get as far as she has and she certainly won't disgrace herself."
It's going to be a busy weekend for Junee product who heads to Perth on Friday in the search for more group one success.
He will pilot Our Ultimate Ronnie in the $250,000 Golden Nugget.
After winning the $1 million The Nullarbor at Gloucester Park earlier this year, Hart hopes he can keep up his good record on the track.
"It will be good to go over there and partner up with Ronnie again," he said.
Hart was unable to take the drive in his lead up race due to his commitments with the Inter Dominion but is expecting a better performance after fading to finish ninth when racing without cover.
"I don't believe he was at his best as his best I think he's good enough to do that but they couldn't find any big problems," he said.
"Hopefully with the extra two weeks since his first-up run there he's settled in a little bit better and should hopefully put in a good performance."
